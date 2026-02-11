Baku, Abu Dhabi sign sister city agreement
The capital cities of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have strengthened bilateral ties after Baku and Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a sister city relationship.
The document was inked during a visit to Baku by a UAE delegation led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
