Baku, Abu Dhabi sign sister city agreement

The capital cities of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have strengthened bilateral ties after Baku and Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a sister city relationship.

The document was inked during a visit to Baku by a UAE delegation led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

