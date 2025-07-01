Baku addresses Mikhail Shvydkoy's remarks on cancellation of Russian cultural events in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, responded to comments made by Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation, regarding the cancellation of Russian cultural events in Azerbaijan.

“The remarks made by Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, during his interview with the Interfax Agency regarding the decision to cancel cultural events planned to be held in Azerbaijan through state and private Russian entities, and his attempt to distort and take out of context the decision made by Azerbaijan are unacceptable, News.Az reports.

The demonstrative and deliberate acts of extrajudicial killing and violence committed by Russian law enforcement agencies in the city of Yekaterinburg against Azerbaijanis on the basis of their ethnic identity have rightfully provoked strong protest and condemnation from Azerbaijan.

Against the backdrop of these incidents, which have dealt a blow to bilateral relations with Russia, the decision to cancel cultural events is a fully lawful and adequate step,” the MFA spokesperson said.

“As for the claims that the cancellation of Russian cultural events has “impoverished Azerbaijan’s cultural environment and landscape,” it is surprising to hear such biased remarks from Mr. Shvydkoy, who, during his numerous visits to Azerbaijan, has repeatedly expressed his admiration for our country’s rich culture. We do not think that the cancellation of the concert programs of Russian singers such as Basta will impoverish Azerbaijan’s cultural landscape, as Mr. Shvydkoy puts it.

Azerbaijani culture, which has developed over millennia, serves as an example for many nations and peoples. Azerbaijan rightfully takes pride in its unique historical and cultural monuments, as well as its rich literature, art, and music,” Aykhan Hajizada added.

News.Az