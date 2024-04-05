Baku and Moscow mull prospects for educational cooperation
05 Apr 2024
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met Friday with Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the country Mikhail Yevdokimov.
The discussions revolved around the current state of and prospects for cooperation in the sphere of science and education between the two countries.