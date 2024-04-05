Yandex metrika counter

Baku and Moscow mull prospects for educational cooperation

Baku and Moscow mull prospects for educational cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met Friday with Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the country Mikhail Yevdokimov.

The discussions revolved around the current state of and prospects for cooperation in the sphere of science and education between the two countries.


