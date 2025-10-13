Baku and Tehran discuss strengthening transport and transit cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh discussed ways to enhance transport links between the two countries and advance regional transport projects.

During their meeting in Baku on October 13, the officials focused on completing the construction of the Aghband–Kalala highway bridge and border infrastructure over the Araz River, part of a broader project to strengthen transport connections between Azerbaijan’s Eastern Zangazur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. They also reviewed current priorities for expanding the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), News.Az reports.

The parties noted that cargo transportation along the INSTC increased by 8.3% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, including 10.4% growth in road transport and 2% in rail.

Mustafayev and Sadegh highlighted the importance of coordinated infrastructure development along the corridor and ensuring sustained growth in freight traffic, describing the completion of the South Cargo Terminal as a key milestone.

They exchanged views on mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in transport, transit, energy, and customs, and discussed the necessary measures to make the newly constructed road bridge over the Astarachay River fully operational.

Additionally, both sides underscored the significance of the Azerbaijan–Iran–Russia trilateral meeting held in Baku, noting its potential to further strengthen trade, economic, transport, and energy ties among the three countries.

News.Az