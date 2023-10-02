Baku: Armenian residents of Garabagh entitled to social benefits, social services and employment programs

The Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region are covered by a system of remunerations and social payments existing in the country, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

The Armenian residents are also entitled to social benefits, social services and employment programs for Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, the Presidential Administration noted.

“Residents can benefit from field services (Mobile ASAN and Mobile DOST),” the Presidential Administration added.

News.Az