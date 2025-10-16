Baku–Astana axis: A new power corridor in the heart of Eurasia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are bound by centuries-old ties of brotherhood, cultural affinity, and a shared historical identity. Since regaining their independence, both nations have emerged as pivotal centers of the Turkic world and active members of the Organization of Turkic States. Turkic cooperation has become not only a foreign policy priority but also a key mechanism for promoting regional stability.

Over the past three decades, bilateral relations have developed into a comprehensive strategic partnership rooted in mutual trust, respect, and support. The uniqueness of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations lies in their multidimensional character, encompassing political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural spheres. Alongside growing economic cooperation, joint initiatives in education, science, media, and cultural diplomacy have established a solid social foundation for even deeper engagement.

The Azerbaijani diaspora in Kazakhstan, numbering approximately 155,000 people, plays a vital role in fostering intercultural dialogue and strengthening humanitarian ties. This human bridge underpins the enduring understanding between the two societies.

Kazakhstan has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity throughout the years of occupation, a stance that Baku deeply values. Today, economic cooperation between the two countries is expanding rapidly. In the first half of 2025 alone, bilateral trade reached $331.7 million — nearly 40% higher than the previous year. Kazakhstan’s exports accounted for $281.6 million, while imports totaled around $50 million. According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, imports from Kazakhstan increased nearly fivefold in January–July 2025. Both sides consider the $1 billion trade turnover target fully achievable.

Amid global geopolitical shifts, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are strengthening their roles as key players in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, which links Asia and Europe. Through enhanced port infrastructure, logistics hubs, and digital customs solutions, the two countries are building one of the most promising trade corridors across Eurasia.

In recent years, bilateral cooperation has expanded beyond traditional sectors into innovation and digital technologies. Both states share similar strategic priorities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital public services. Regular joint panels at international technology platforms such as Digital Bridge in Astana and Bakutel in Baku bring together officials, IT companies, and startups, helping to shape a unified digital ecosystem across the Turkic world. Memoranda signed between the digital development ministries of the two countries lay the groundwork for collaboration in cloud technologies, analytics, and IT innovation.

The personal relationship between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plays a central role in sustaining the momentum of bilateral cooperation. Their mutual trust and shared vision have elevated relations to new heights. The signing of the 2022 Joint Declaration on strengthening strategic relations marked a turning point, leading to the establishment of a High Intergovernmental Council and other coordination mechanisms. Nearly 40 bilateral agreements have been signed in the past 18 months, reflecting the depth of political alignment.

Since 2020, trade turnover has increased nearly fivefold, supported by joint projects in transport, energy, and agriculture. The Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in Fuzuli, built by Kazakhstan as a gift to the Azerbaijani people, stands as a powerful symbol of enduring brotherhood.

