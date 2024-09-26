Baku, Belgrade sign deal on additional gas supply

Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR and Serbia’s Srbijagas on Thursday signed a purchase and sale agreement on additional gas supply.

We had a fruitful meeting in Belgrade with Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic on expanding our energy cooperation. SOCAR and Srbijagas signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement on additional daily gas supply of 1 million cubic meters