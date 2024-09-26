Baku, Belgrade sign deal on additional gas supply
Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR and Serbia’s Srbijagas on Thursday signed a purchase and sale agreement on additional gas supply.The document was signed during the visit of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told Belgrade, News.Az reports.
“We had a fruitful meeting in Belgrade with Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic on expanding our energy cooperation. SOCAR and Srbijagas signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement on additional daily gas supply of 1 million cubic meters, which will cover the period from 1 November 2024 to 1 April 2025,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.
He also added that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Serbia’s Ministry of Mining and Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on green energy cooperation.
On November 15, 2023, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Srbijagas signed an agreement for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia. Under the agreement, up to 400 million cubic meters of gas will be delivered annually from Azerbaijan to Serbia between 2024 and 2026, with the option to increase volumes starting in 2027.