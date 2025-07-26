Baku expects Russia to take responsibility for downing AZAL flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with the German media outlet Berliner Zeitung, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, stated that Baku expects Moscow to take responsibility for the downing of an AZAL passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny and ensure that justice is served in the case.

Hajiyev noted that although there have been no drastic changes in Azerbaijani-Russian relations, the recent months have seen a growing sense of misunderstanding and tension between the two countries, News.Az reports.

"Incidents like this can happen even between neighboring countries. It all began with the plane crash that deeply shocked Azerbaijani society. It occurred over Russian territory, in Russian airspace, and we know how it occurred—that is no longer a secret," Hajiyev said.

"Azerbaijan, as a neighbor and partner, expects Russia to take responsibility and ensure justice in this matter," he added.

The AZAL passenger plane crashed on December 25 near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, while flying from Baku to Grozny. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 survived.

Preliminary data suggests the crash occurred due to external physical and technical interference while the aircraft was in Russian airspace over Grozny.

