Baku handed over 181 Armenians to Yerevan after Second Karabakh War - official

As many as 181 people of Armenian origin have been handed over to Yerevan after the Second Karabakh War, said Ismayil Akhundov, Head of the Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

He made the remarks at an international conference themed "Forensic Archaeology and Forensic Anthropology: Humanitarian Applications" in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Akhundov noted that two Azerbaijani servicemen are still considered to be missing after the Second Karabakh War.

He also pointed out that during the period of cooperation that began in 1992, about 700 humanitarian processes were carried out with the direct involvement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

