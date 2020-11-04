Baku highly appreciates Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Nagorno-Karabakh remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the statement made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the support given to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Supreme Leader Khamenei said “all the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia must be liberated and all these territories must be returned to Azerbaijan”, reiterating the strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan's just position based on international law.

“We highly value the efforts of the friendly Iranian state to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, including the visit of the Special Envoy of the Iranian President, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to the region and the initiative on the settlement of the conflict as soon as possible,” the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

Baku believes that the relations between the two countries, built on historical roots, will continue to develop successfully and will serve to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

News.Az