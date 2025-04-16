Baku hosts 10th Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China took place in Baku.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji, News.Az reports citing local media.

Mustafayev stressed that thanks to the efforts of the presidents of the two countries, relations between Azerbaijan and China have reached the level of a strategic partnership. In 2023, trade turnover between the countries increased by 21% to $3.7 billion, and in the first three months of 2025, growth reached 37%.

Ling Ji expressed China's readiness to expand imports of Azerbaijani products, including pomegranates, wine, nuts and poultry. He also stated that Beijing supports Baku's aspirations to join the WTO.

The parties also noted the upcoming launch of BYD electric bus production in Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of cooperation in green energy, high technology and logistics. In particular, it was stated that transit traffic between the countries increased by 86% in 2024.

Special attention was paid to the participation of Chinese companies in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In particular, 130,000 mulberry seedlings have already been delivered for projects in the city of Khojaly.

In conclusion, the parties signed a protocol of the meeting and a memorandum on the establishment of the Working Group on Investment Cooperation.

News.Az