Baku hosts 2023 SME World Forum

Baku is hosting the 2023 SME World Forum supported by the Ministry of Economy, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the International Council for Small Business, News.Az reports.

Government officials, businessmen, representatives of international organizations are participating at the event.

The forum features panel discussions on policies affecting small business and entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, digital transformation of SMEs and foreign trade, boosting of entrepreneurial activity of women and youth.

