Baku hosts Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022

The Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022 got underway at the Baku Congress Center on Thursday.

The event, co-organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, aims to discuss development trends in the tourism sector, as well as issues related to marketing, regional development and tourism policy, News.Az reports.

The event brought together tourism industry members, state and private sector representatives.

Hailing the importance of the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, spoke about the achievements made in the tourism sector this year.

The event will feature four panel sessions on various topics.

News.Az