Baku hosts conference of International Association of University Presidents

A conference of the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) has commenced in Baku under the theme “Globalization and New Dimensions in Higher

The event, organized by Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, brings together up to 60 rectors and other guests from a number of countries, including Russia, the USA, Iran, Georgia, India, Poland, China, France, Mexico, Austria, Denmark and Ukraine, according to AzerTag.

Before the conference, the event participants visited the Alley of Honors lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva. The conference participants then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

The two-day conference will discuss the following topics: “Modern approach to knowledge transfer: interdisciplinary studies and entrepreneurial thinking”; “Social responsibility and knowledge transfer. University-business cooperation”; and “Equality in Higher education: more opportunities less possibilities”.

The International Association of University Presidents is an international association of university chief executives from higher education institutions around the world. IAUP was founded in 1965. Membership is limited to those individuals who serve as presidents, rectors or vice-chancellors at regionally accredited colleges or universities.

News.Az

