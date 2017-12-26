Baku hosts general assembly of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on its 15th anniversary

Baku hosts general assembly of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on its 15th anniversary

The 8th General Assembly of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Federation was held in Baku on Dec.26.

Financial reports were read out and a number of issues were discussed during the first part of the meeting, Trend reports.

Later, AGF Vice President Altay Hasanov presented the report for 2017, as well as the general report over the Federation's activity for 15 years, which was unanimously adopted.

The bronze medals of the Federation were awarded to athletes and coaches, who distinguished themselves at the Islamic Solidarity Games Baku-2017, including Murad Agarzayev, Rza Aliyev, Nina Pravdina, Zohra Agamirova, Yasena Stoyneva, Bensa Talas, Timur Bayramov, Marina Nekrasova, Yuliya Inshina, Ekaterina Tishkova and Gennady Khorkhakov, as well as Svetlana Makshtareva and Veronika Zemlyanaya.

he gold medal of the Federation was awarded to Valida Mammadova, who worked as the chief accountant for a long time.

Following the awarding ceremony, a set of uniforms designed by Manzar Hajiyeva for Azerbaijani national teams for different gymnastics disciplines was presented.

Then, members of the AGF Federation Executive Rauf Aliyev and Elshad Narimanov delivered speeches.

