Baku hosts international C6 conference on regional cooperation

The conference agenda includes panel discussions on the future of C6 cooperation, economic connectivity and sustainable development, as well as regional security amid global instability, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Experts, analysts, and researchers representing leading think tanks from C6 member countries are taking part in the event.
The conference aims to deepen strategic dialogue within the C6 format, develop shared approaches, and promote cooperation mechanisms that support sustainable regional development.