Baku hosts international conference on Western Azerbaijan (UPDATED)

Organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community, an international conference on “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution” took place in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Addressing the conference, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli described the holding of the international conference as part of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who played an unparalleled role in the establishment of international peace, security and justice, as a milestone event.

Alakbarli provided information about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the destruction of their cultural heritage, and highlighted the history and activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community and its predecessor "the Society of Azerbaijani Refugees", founded in 1989.

Speaking about the right of return, recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other important international conventions, which is the main goal of the Community's activity, the chairman of the community underscored that they are determined to achieve this goal through dialogue. He emphasized that the Western Azerbaijan Community respects the norms and principles of international law, including the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries.

Aziz Alakbarli reiterated the Community’s readiness towards a direct dialogue with the Armenian government on the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis, calling on Armenia to learn lessons from the past, put an end to the policy of enmity and discord, and properly assess the opportunities that have emerged for the establishment of peace in the region and take concrete steps for reconciliation with the Western Azerbaijanis.

Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli commended the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to establish peace and reconciliation and expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the Western Azerbaijan Community.

Speaking about the unbreakable ties of brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Foreign Affairs Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Turkish MP Zafer Sirakaya described these relations as of great importance for peace in the region. Highlighting the favorable opportunity created for lasting peace in the region after the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from occupation, the AK Party deputy chairman expressed his support for Azerbaijan's peace efforts.

Ethiopian MP, Chairman of the Subcommittee on International Cooperation of the Parliament of Ethiopia Tawfik Abdullahi Ahmed also shared his thoughts about the problem of displacement in the world, its causes and scale.

The conference continues its work with panel discussions with the participation of famous international experts and public and political figures. The conference features discussions on topics such as the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the problem of displacement, the issue of return in international law, difficulties and achievements in the field of repatriation, the situation in this area in different regions.

The conference brought together over 100 MPs and experts from Azerbaijan and more than 30 foreign countries.

News.Az