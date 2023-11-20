Baku hosts Non-Aligned Movement conference on women’s rights and empowerment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Non-Aligned Movement Conference on Advancing the Rights and Empowerment of Women has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan, the current Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as Uganda and Uzbekistan, the next chairs of the organization.

The event is held on the basis of the initiatives announced by President Ilham Aliyev at the Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau held this July.

The conference will feature discussions on topics such as the development of women's rights and empowerment of women within the NAM, as well as women`s important role in sustainable development, economic growth, peace and security issues and other areas.

The conference is attended by nearly 60 delegations, including the representatives of the NAM member states and the states with observer status under the organization, international organizations, as well as the high-ranking officials invited as special guests.

In her opening speech, Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova read out President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address to the event participants.

News.Az