Baku hosts international sports competitions among cadets

International sports competitions among cadets of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia started at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev on Monday, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.az.

During the opening ceremony of the competitions, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

The speakers at the ceremony highlighted the importance of such events held with the participation of cadets of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia to maintain a high level of physical fitness of military personnel, as well as wished the teams success.

It was noted that 80 servicemen take part in football, volleyball, swimming and athletics competitions.

In the first stage, football and volleyball competitions between the Azerbaijani and Turkish teams were held.

The winners will be awarded diplomas, honorary certificates and medals according to the results of the international competitions to last until November 10.

News.Az