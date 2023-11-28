Baku hosts international workshop on "Mine action: innovations and best practices"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd International Workshop on "Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices" has kicked off in Baku.

The two-day event aims to promote global awareness of Azerbaijan's existing landmine problem, to present breakthrough technology in the field of humanitarian demining and to establish international relationships in this area, News.Az reports.

The event brought together over 100 representatives from international organizations, operational and manufacturing companies engaged in de-mining activities from 25 countries around the world, official government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

News.Az