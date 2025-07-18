Baku hosts Joint Meeting of ASOSAI and ARABOSAI organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 18, Baku hosted the joint meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), organized by Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts.

In his opening remarks, Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Accounts, the event is of great importance in terms of boosting regional cooperation, including exchange of expertise between supreme audit institutions, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

He emphasized that the key topics on the meeting’s agenda, namely development of the artificial intelligence technologies and digital transition, as well as combatting climate change are of strategic importance and the need of the hour.

Following that, Natig Amirov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration, read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the meeting participants.

In his remarks, Jorge Antonio de Oliveira Francisco, member of the INTOSAI Governing Board, praised Azerbaijan’s climate action and digital transformation efforts, adding that such platforms play a critical role in exchange of experience among supreme audit institutions and contribute to improving their efficiency.

Sultan Al-Otaibi, Chairman of ARABOSAI, highlighted Azerbaijan’s active involvement in fostering regional collaboration.

Krishnan Sangaran Subramanian, Chair of ASOSAI, underscored the importance of placing climate change and artificial intelligence on the meeting’s agenda.

The event continued with presentations and discussions.

News.Az