Baku hosts thrilling second day of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Baku will be buzzing with action as it hosts the second day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, featuring a packed schedule of thrilling events.

The day’s activities will kick off with the third free practice session for Formula 1 drivers at 12:30 PM local time, News.Az reprts.This crucial session allows teams one final chance to refine their cars and strategies before the weekend’s major events.Following the Formula 1 practice, attention will turn to the Formula 2 series, with a sprint race scheduled to start at 2:15 PM. This race promises to showcase emerging talent and deliver exciting, competitive action.The day will conclude with the Formula 1 qualifying sessions at 4:00 PM. Drivers will vie for the best starting positions in this pivotal phase, adding a thrilling final touch to the day's lineup.With a full schedule of dynamic races and crucial qualifying rounds, the second day of the Grand Prix is set to be a highlight of the Baku racing weekend. Fans can look forward to an action-packed day of racing and strategic maneuvers.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 runs from September 13-15, 2024, at the Baku City Circuit, which has hosted the event since its debut in 2017. The race is set to remain at this iconic street circuit until at least 2026.This year, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is expected to attract a record global viewership. Approximately 300 journalists, including around 200 from international outlets, will cover the event, with major global media such as Sky Sports, Motorsport, Canal+, Netflix, and The Sun providing comprehensive coverage of the action on the streets of Baku.

News.Az