Baku Initiative Group's actions will contribute to decolonization process - executive director

The Baku Initiative Group's (BIG) actions will make a significant contribution to the decolonization process, BIG’s Executive Director Abbas Abbasov said on Friday.

Speaking at an international event on the topic “Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress” in Baku, Abbasov recalled that the Baku Initiative Group has successfully held four international briefings in the past three months.

“I am confident that our collaborative efforts will leave an indelible imprint on a more just and inclusive world,” he said.

“Thank you for your commitment to this important cause, and I look forward to the discussion with our speakers during this briefing. Let us work together to create a future in which the ideals of justice, equality, and liberation from the shackles of the colonial past are upheld,” Abbasov added.

News.Az