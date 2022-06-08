Yandex metrika counter

Baku Interbank Currency Exchange liquidated

Baku Interbank Currency Exchange CJSC, which conducts foreign exchange transactions between banks in Azerbaijan, has been liquidated, the founders of the exchange announced, News.az reports citing State Tax Service.

According to them, creditors can submit their claims within two months to 1014 Baku, Nasimi district, R. Rza street, house 75, apartment Winter Plaza, room 304.


News.Az 

