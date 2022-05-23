Baku-Nakhchivan flight plane returns to airport due to thunderstorm

The captain of J2 257 Baku-Nakhchivan flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) decided to return to the airport due to a thunderstorm near Nakhchivan airport, News.az reports citing the press service of AZAL.

The plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:00.

Passengers will leave for Nakhchivan after the weather improves.

