Baku-Nakhchivan flight plane returns to airport due to thunderstorm
- 23 May 2022 18:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Incident
The captain of J2 257 Baku-Nakhchivan flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) decided to return to the airport due to a thunderstorm near Nakhchivan airport, News.az reports citing the press service of AZAL.
The plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:00.
Passengers will leave for Nakhchivan after the weather improves.