Baku: No Azerbaijanis among victims of Athens wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 50 people were killed in wildfires in Greece.

According to the information given by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Greece, there were no citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan among those dead and wounded in Athens wildfires.

"Our embassy in Greece is in constant contact with relevant authorities in this country," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

Wildfires killed at least 50 people and injured more than 150 as it swept through a small resort town near Athens, with huge flames trapping families with children as they fled.

News.Az

News.Az