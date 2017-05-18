Baku residents believe in liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted on April 19th – May 1st.

Today marks the 25th year anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s strategically important Lachin district by the Armenian forces in 1992. In addition to Lachin, the armed forces of Armenia keep the Nagorno Karabakh region and six surrounding districts of Azerbaijan or 20 percent of the Azerbaijan’s area, under occupation. This use of force policy by the Armenian authorities fuelled displacement of over 1 million Azerbaijanis from their historical homelands. The United Nations adopted four resolutions in 1992, demanding Armenia withdraw its forces from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. However, the resolutions remain unfulfilled thanks to Armenia’s ongoig aggression against Azerbaijan.

Do Baku residents believe in the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict?

Vast majority (94%) of the surveyed respondents feel sure about the liberation of the occupied lands, while the rest 6 % have no strong hope and belief in this regard.

About 93% of women and 97% of men who answered the question said the liberation of Nagorno Karabakh and seven surrounding districts is on the horizon and will happen soon.

The survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on on April 19th – May 1st. Incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

