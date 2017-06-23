Baku residents support female conscripts - POLL

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted on April 19 – May 1 in Baku city.

Recent times have witnessed more appllications to military service by women. Norway has adopted a law in 2014 to bring in compulsory conscription for women. Armed forces of Israel and Myanmar apply compulsory military service for women. In many countries, this kind of conscription is based on volunteering.

Azerbaijan’s military history boasts numerous brave female soldiers. Women and army are one of the dilemmas of modern days in Azerbaijan, which divide the society into two opposite camps. Occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories on one hand and native traditional traditions in regard to women on the other hand feed ambiguous approach to the issue in the society. How do Baku residents think about military service for women in Azerbaijan?

Vast majority (62 %) of surveyed residents hail womens’ joining the armed forces. Woman solidarity rules here as mainly females (70 %) support woman soldiers in the army. Number of male residents who are backing female conscripts are also considerably high (43 %).

Some 34%, the majority of which are men (53%), think weapons and fragile woman hands cannot come together at all. Those who hesitate to take a side are 4%.

The survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on April 19 – May 1. Incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

