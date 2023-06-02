Baku says French President Macron’s statement on Chisinau meeting distorts position of parties

+ ↺ − 16 px

As is known, the press release on the results of the meeting within the framework of the European Political Community Summit in Chisinau between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia with the participation of the President of the EU Council Charles Michel, the President of France and the Chancellor of Germany, by tradition was given by Charles Michel as an organizer of the Brussels format, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.

He was commenting on the statement made unilaterally by the French president about the meeting, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson stressed that the French president’s statement about the meeting does not reflect and distorts the position of the parties.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first case of such behavior by France, and it does not make a positive contribution to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to peace and stability in the region,” Hajizada added.

