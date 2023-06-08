Baku says work underway to set date for next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers

Work is underway to determine the exact date for the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson was commenting on media reports of the alleged postponement of the planned meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington, DC.

"We hope that this meeting will take place in the near future. Usually, there is a practice of announcing the exact date of the meeting by the host country," Hajizada added.

News.Az