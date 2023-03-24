Baku strongly condemns growing aggressive rhetoric of Armenian leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan strongly condemns the aggressive rhetoric of the Armenian leadership towards Azerbaijan which has been growing in recent days, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday

He was responding to a question from local media outlets about the provocative statements of Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan related to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

According to the spokesperson, these kinds of statements, ignoring the growing international efforts to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, serve to deliberately exacerbate the situation in the region.

“Both during the period of occupation and in the post-war period, the practice has shown that the Armenian side usually, before committing military provocations, conducts such a massive disinformation campaign in order to shift responsibility to the Azerbaijani side,” he said.

Hajizada stressed that accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and military rhetoric by Armenian leadership, which carried out ethnic cleansing and massacres of Azerbaijanis, occupied Azerbaijani territories, and destroyed cities and villages, is an example of falsification.

“To establish peace in the region, the leadership of Armenia must abandon aggressive rhetoric, stop aggressive activities, infringement on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and interference in internal affairs,” he added.

News.Az