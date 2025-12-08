Baku, Tehran review regional issues, joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held one-on-one and expanded meetings with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Baku on Monday to review the current agenda and future prospects of cooperation between the two countries, based on good neighbourly relations and mutual respect.

The ministers highlighted the robust institutional frameworks — from political consultations to the Joint State Commission — and the extensive legal treaty base that provide a solid foundation for a stable and forward-looking bilateral relationship, which both Azerbaijan and Iran are committed to strengthening further, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The sides also discussed ways to enhance economic and trade cooperation, with particular focus on the transport and logistics sectors, including the International North-South Transport Corridor and connectivity projects between the East Zangezur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Humanitarian cooperation was also a topic of discussion, including increased flights between Baku and Tehran and Tabriz, as well as collaboration in education, culture, and tourism.

Bayramov and Araghchi exchanged views on cooperation within international organisations such as the UN, NAM, and OIC, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

News.Az