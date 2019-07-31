Baku to host 1st Int’l Festival of Traditional Crafts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) are jointly organizing “Folk Art”, the 1st Baku International Festival of Traditional Crafts, from 28 September - 04 October 2019.

The festival will also include the 1st Baku International Congress on the Prospects for Developing the Arts and Crafts of the Muslim World on 29 - 30 September 2019.

Islamic Art has been renowned for centuries for its unique genre and forms. During its development from medieval times, the art of Muslim countries has contributed greatly to the treasury of global culture.

In celebration of the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi, 2019 was declared to be the Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

In line with this, it was decided to celebrate “Folk Art”, the 1st Baku International Festival of Traditional Crafts, as well as the 1st Baku International Congress on Prospects for Developing the Arts and Crafts of the Muslim World.

The 14th and 15th centuries were especially significant in the development of Azerbaijani arts and crafts. This period of advances in Azerbaijani culture, arts and crafts is reflected in the works of Azerbaijani philosopher and poet, Imadaddin Nasimi, and known as “the Nasimi Era”.

The Administration has always provided support for artisans and their traditional handicrafts that have been practiced for centuries. Today you may find workshops in Icherisheher engaged in different types of crafts - carpet making, jewellery, kelaghayi scarves, wood carving, pottery, metalwork, embroidery and others.

The Logo of the festival is designed on the base of the ancient Shirvanshahs' State (6th -16th centuries) symbols which are "Bull head and lions", that are met very frequently in the rich art and culture heritage left till nowadays.

You might be witness, in Icherisheher, to the development of crafts rich in traditions that have been preserved and passed down the ages. The Icherisheher Centre for Traditional Arts, located within this ancient city, is a clear evidence of this development. The Centre features four types of traditional arts and crafts - ceramics, batik, jewellery and woodwork. Here each work of art is created according to longstanding principles and techniques, and is in harmony with unique standards of contemporary perfection.

The Festival will stimulate further integration of the development of Islamic culture with modern times. The Congress will bring together scholars, artisans, experts, governmental and international non-governmental organizations from 35 Islamic countries.

The following topics will also be discussed at the Congress:

- Artistic weaving – textile, carpet, kelaghayı etc.

- Artistic metalwork – jewellery, coppersmithery etc.

- Artistic carving – stone carving, wood carving etc.

From 29 – 30 September 2019, the Congress’s two-day Cultural Programme will include visits to state museums and monuments of the Absheron peninsula. The official languages of the Congress will be Azerbaijani, Arabic and English.

News.Az

News.Az