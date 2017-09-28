Baku to host 55th World Boxing Council Convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has hosted a briefing related to the holding of the 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in Baku w

The Congress with the participation of more than 500 guests will be held October 2-6, Trend reports.

Officials from WBC member countries, leaders of federations, sports managers, former and current champions from North/South America, Africa, Asia and Europe will take part in the event.

At the briefing, it was noted that such world-famous athletes as Evander Holyfield, Kostya Tszyu, Yuri Arbachakov, Naseem Hamed, Erik Morales, Nino Benvenuti, Vitali Klitschko, Gennady Golovkin, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will come to Baku.

On the first day of the four-day event, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is expected to make speech and participate, as well as closed meetings of the WBC Ratings Committee and the Judicial Council will be held.

The WBC was established in 1963 by 11 national boxing organizations.

