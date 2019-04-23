Baku to host cyber championship on football

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the campaign of preparations for the UEFA Europa League final which will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium, a cyber-championship on football will be held on April 25-26.

The cyber championship on football is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan CyberSports Federation, AzerTag reports.

The cyber championship on football designed for those who can carry football from real life to virtual world will keep people excited till the final game and gather everyone around this football festival. Registration for the cyber championship continued from April 12 through April 22.

Due to the growing number of applications, the Organizing Committee has increased the number of participants. The first 256 registered applicants have had the chance to show their skills at the championship. Selected participants will receive a confirmation letter via e-mail.

The draw of the contest will be held on April 24. The game will be organized based on the rules of FIFA 19.

The participant finishing first in the cyber championship will receive a monetary award of 1000 AZN. The winner of the game will also get the chance of being included in the cyber football team of AFFA. The runner up will receive a monetary award of 500 AZN. The participant sealing the third place in the championship with his/her performance will be gifted UEFA Europa League’s official “Molten” ball and a signed jersey by the organizers.

More details about the cyber championship are available at https://finalbaku2019.az/cybercup/.

News.Az

