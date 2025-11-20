Baku to host D-8 media forum on regional collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host a media forum of the Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8, titled "Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion," on Friday, according to the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of Azerbaijan.

Organized by MEDIA, the event will bring together heads of relevant organizations, leading media companies from D-8 member countries, and high-ranking industry experts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Participants will discuss improving regional and international information exchange, strengthening cooperation in the media sector, developing joint mechanisms to counter disinformation, implementing digital media projects, and sharing experiences.

The forum will feature two panel sessions: "Responsible journalism and digital innovations" and "Strategic communication and crisis management," and the workshop "Media ethics in the digital world: technologies, trends and narratives."

About 150 guests are expected to attend, including 71 representatives from the eight member countries and the D-8 Secretariat.

News.Az