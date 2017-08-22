Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host Global Village cultural festival

The AIESEC Azerbaijan International Youth Organization will organize the Global Village cultural festival in Baku on August 23, AzerTag reports.

The festival will see volunteers from more than 30 countries present cultures and traditions of their nations.

Global Village has been organized by AIESEC in Azerbaijan every year since 2011.

News.Az


