Baku to host meeting of Conference of Special Services of Turkic States
- 02 Sep 2019 14:16
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 141189
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/baku-to-host-meeting-of-conference-of-special-services-of-turkic-states Copied
A meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic States will be held in Baku on September 5-7, Trend reports.
The 21st meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic States was previously held on November 14, 2018 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.
News.Az