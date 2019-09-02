Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host meeting of Conference of Special Services of Turkic States

A meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic States will be held in Baku on September 5-7, Trend reports.

The 21st meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic States was previously held on November 14, 2018 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

