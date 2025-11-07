Baku urges full repeal of Section 907, welcomes U.S. suspension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hopes the United States will take practical steps to repeal Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which prohibits direct U.S. government aid to Azerbaijan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada has said.

“We hope that, taking into account the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations and our country’s growing role in the wider region, the U.S. side will take practical steps toward the complete abolition of this amendment,” Hajizada told local media, News.Az reports.

He described the amendment, adopted in 1992, as unjust and discriminatory, noting that it creates difficulties in bilateral relations between the two countries.

At the same time, the official welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend Section 907 following President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the United States.

“The step taken by the president of the United States reflects the true essence of the Azerbaijan–U.S. partnership and further strengthens mutual trust and strategic cooperation between the two countries. This step is an indication of the beginning of a new period of cooperation with the United States,” Hajizada said.

Section 907 of the U.S. Freedom Support Act, adopted in 1992, prohibits direct U.S. government assistance to Azerbaijan. The amendment was introduced after the collapse of the Soviet Union, citing Azerbaijan’s alleged blockade of Armenia during the First Karabakh War. For decades, it has been viewed in Baku as a discriminatory measure that restricts bilateral cooperation. Although U.S. presidents have periodically issued waivers to suspend its application, Section 907 remains legally in force and continues to influence the dynamics of U.S.–Azerbaijan relations.

News.Az