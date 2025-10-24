Bank of Russia cuts key interest rate to 16.5%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bank of Russia has reduced its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, lowering it to 16.5%, while emphasizing it will maintain a level of monetary policy necessary to bring inflation back to target.

In a press release on Friday, the regulator noted that underlying measures of price growth remain above 4%, and the economy is gradually returning to a balanced growth path, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Lending growth has accelerated in recent months, though inflation expectations remain elevated.

The rate cut reflects the central bank’s strategy to balance economic support with controlling inflation, as Russia continues its path toward stabilized economic growth.

News.Az