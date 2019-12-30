Banks to function in enhanced work regime on public holidays in Azerbaijan

In order to ensure continuous access to currency exchange services for tourists visiting the country and citizens of the country during the public holidays, in total 178 sale terminals of 22 banks (including 13 sale terminals of 9 banks functioning on 24 hours daily work regime), and 112 branches of “Azerpocht” LLC (including 8 branches functioning on 24 hours daily work regime) will serve customers.

It should be noted that a special monitoring group established by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for control of banks’ activities will function on the public holidays.

You may appeal to the Central Bank with any question or complaint by means of the hotline providing uninterrupted service to consumers.

Coordinator: Azer Guliyev

Hotline (+994) 70 922 29 99.

The work schedule of sale terminals of the banks and “Azerpocht” LLC that will function in a heavy work regime is presented below.

