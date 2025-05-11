Barcelona beat Real Madrid -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the 35th round of the Spanish La Liga, one of the main matches of the season took place - El Clasico, News.Az informs.

Barcelona won a confident victory over Real Madrid on its home field with a score of 4:3.

The Catalans' goals were scored by Eric Garcia (19th minute), Lamine Yamal (32), Rafinha (34, 45) and Fermin Lopez (90+5). The visitors' hat-trick was scored by Kylian Mbappe, who scored from the penalty spot in the 5th minute, as well as in the 14th and 70th minutes.

After this victory, Barcelona gained 82 points and strengthened its lead in the La Liga standings. Real Madrid is in second place with 75 points. There are three rounds left before the end of the championship.

News.Az