Bayraktar TB2 successfully complete 500,000 flight hours, record in Turkish aviation

The Bayraktar TB2, Türkiye's first national and domestically developed unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), set a new record in the history of Turkish aviation by successfully completing 500,000 flight hours.

The drone completed over half a million flight hours, thus becoming the longest-serving national aircraft in the sky, the manufacturing company, Baykar, said in a statement Thursday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Bayraktar TB2 has a reputation as being the best in its class in the world based on its technical features and the operations it has been used in, entering the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in 2014.

The UCAV, which was armed in 2015, is now operationally used by the TSK, the Gendarmerie General Command, the General Directorate of Security and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT). The Bayraktar TB2 UCAV has been actively deployed in the fight against terrorism within the country and across its borders by security forces since 2014.

This particular combat drone, the country’s first UCAV exported to the world, also attracts great interest from the global aviation and defense industry.

