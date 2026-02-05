BBVA posts record profit after Sabadell bid collapse

The bank, which has a significant presence in Türkiye and Latin America, said its results were driven by solid banking activity and customer growth, with a record 11.5 million new clients added in 2025, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

BBVA posted profits of 10.5 billion euros ($12.4 billion) last year, up 4.5% from 2024. The strong result follows similarly record earnings reported by Santander, underscoring a period of robust performance for the Spanish banking sector.

Lending rose by 16.2%, supported by gains in market share across Spain, Mexico, and Turkey, the bank said.

“This outstanding performance has resulted in an excellent value creation, which allows us to significantly accelerate shareholder remuneration, with a record dividend and the largest share buyback programme to date,” BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres Vila said in a statement.

BBVA’s results come after more than a year of navigating regulatory hurdles and resistance from Spain’s leftist government, ultimately failing to secure support from Sabadell shareholders for a merger that would have created a European banking heavyweight capable of competing with HSBC or BNP Paribas.

Markets appear to have welcomed the outcome, with BBVA shares rising about 40% on the Madrid stock exchange since the takeover bid was abandoned in October.