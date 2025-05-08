Belarus, Kazakhstan hold talks on boosting military-patriotic education ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 8, the Central House of Officers hosted a working meeting between Major General Leonid Kasinsky, Assistant to the Belarusian Defense Minister for Ideological Work in the Armed Forces and Head of the Main Department of Ideological Work, and Shaikh-Hasan Zhazykbaev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan for Educational and Ideological Work, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The parties discussed further cooperation in information support and military-patriotic education, expressing mutual interest in strengthening bilateral interaction, News.Az reports citing BelTA

Leonid Kasinsky emphasized the importance of enhancing Belarus-Kazakhstan military cooperation and outlined several joint initiatives to exchange experience in information support and military-patriotic education.

"I would like to express the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to enhance and deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan’s defense ministry, exchanging experience in information support and military-patriotic education. We have extensive practical experience in organizing military media, military-patriotic camps, clubs, classes, and competitions. We are certainly interested in your work in these areas. We are open to dialogue and experience exchanges on these and other relevant topics," Leonid Kasinsky stated.

