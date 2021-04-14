Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko completes working visit to Azerbaijan
- 14 Apr 2021 19:12
- 01 Oct 2025 20:24
- 160065
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/belarus-president-alexander-lukashenko-completes-working-visit-to-azerbaijan Copied
President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ended his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.