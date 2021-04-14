Yandex metrika counter

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko completes working visit to Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ended his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.


