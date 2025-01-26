Belarus votes: Lukashenko seeks seventh term amid criticism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, January 26, 2025, presidential elections are taking place in Belarus. The incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is running for his seventh term.

His opponents include Oleg Gaidukevich (Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus), Anna Kanopatskaya (independent candidate), Sergey Syrankov (Communist Party of Belarus), and Alexander Khizhnyak (Republican Party of Labor and Justice), News.Az citing the AP News The opposition and international observers have criticized the elections for the lack of genuine competition and suppression of dissent. Many opposition leaders are either imprisoned or in exile, including Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who called the elections a "meaningless farce" and urged citizens to boycott them.On the eve of the elections, reports emerged of temporary blocks on websites and VPN services, sparking concerns about transparency and freedom of information in the country.Alexander Lukashenko is expected to win, given the lack of significant opposition and the support of state structures.

