Belarusian Parliament speaker to visit Azerbaijan
Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament Vladimir Andreichenko will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports citing BelTA.
The purpose of the visit is to take part in the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on 25-26 October,
Vladimir Andreichenko will make a welcoming speech at the opening ceremony as a representative of the European group of the Non-Aligned Movement. He will also make a report as head of the national delegation of Belarus at the general discussion “Upholding the Bandung principles to ensure a coherent and adequate response to the challenges of the modern world”.
In addition, on 25 October, Vladimir Andreichenko will hold a bilateral meeting with Chairman of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Oktay Asadov.
The next day, Vladimir Andreichenko will speak on behalf of the European group of the Non-Aligned Movement at the closing ceremony of the summit.
News.Az