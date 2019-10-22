Belarusian Parliament speaker to visit Azerbaijan

Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament Vladimir Andreichenko will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports citing BelTA.

The purpose of the visit is to take part in the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on 25-26 October,

Vladimir Andreichenko will make a welcoming speech at the opening ceremony as a representative of the European group of the Non-Aligned Movement. He will also make a report as head of the national delegation of Belarus at the general discussion “Upholding the Bandung principles to ensure a coherent and adequate response to the challenges of the modern world”.

“The speaker will call on the summit participants to support the initiative of the Belarusian president to revive the comprehensive negotiation process on ways to build trust between the states along the lines of the Helsinki process and will announce specific proposals to achieve this goal,” the House of Representatives informed.

In addition, on 25 October, Vladimir Andreichenko will hold a bilateral meeting with Chairman of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Oktay Asadov.

The next day, Vladimir Andreichenko will speak on behalf of the European group of the Non-Aligned Movement at the closing ceremony of the summit.

