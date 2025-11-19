Belgium moves to ban all vape flavors except tobacco to protect youth

Belgium is moving to ban all vape flavors except tobacco in a bid to prevent young people from becoming addicted to nicotine, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced Wednesday.

The decision follows new recommendations from the Superior Health Council, News.Az reports, citing Belgian media.

Vandenbroucke said flavored e-cigarettes are intentionally designed to attract children by masking the risks of vaping. While the Superior Health Council had previously been cautious about fully banning flavors, it now supports stricter rules, arguing that protecting youth outweighs any potential benefits for smokers trying to quit.

Recent national surveys highlight a rapid rise in youth vaping in Belgium, with nearly one-third of school pupils having tried e-cigarettes. Weekly use among young people has quadrupled in the past five years.

The government has not yet set an implementation date, but Vandenbroucke said he intends to enact the ban “as soon as possible.”

The planned measure adds to earlier anti-smoking actions targeting youth, including a ban on disposable vapes and restrictions on smoking in areas frequented by young people.

