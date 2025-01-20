Ben Shelton reaches Australian Open quarter-finals after Monfils retires due to injury

Ben Shelton reaches the fourth round at the Australian Open for a second time in his career. Photo: Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ben Shelton advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday following the retirement of French veteran Gael Monfils due to a back injury during their fourth-round match.

The 22-year-old Shelton, who reached the last eight in Melbourne on his debut in 2023, led 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 1-0 after two hours, 56 minutes before Monfils called the match, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The 38-year-old was on an eight-match win streak, but the physical demands of his run began to take their toll in the third set, when his movement was significantly hindered.“Obviously he’s played a lot of long matches, so I wanted to make it as physical as possible,” Shelton said in his on-court interview. “There’s a lot of things he does unbelievably well, counter-punching, making you feel uncomfortable on the court, getting to the net. So, being able to find that balance was tricky because he was serving so well.“Gael is someone I have watched since a little kid, I always say he has the greatest highlight tape of all time, and you saw some of that tonight. At 38 years old, I hope I am still walking without crutches… To push me the way he did today and entertain everyone in New Zealand and Australia in the way he has the last couple of weeks is so impressive.“I hope to be able to create some memories like that with my family watching on at that age, because it's really special and unheard of in any other sport.”Monfils, who became the oldest man since 1977 to win an ATP Tour title in Auckland earlier this month, attempted to disrupt Shelton with the off-pace and variety in his groundstrokes. Yet this only acted as a catalyst for the explosive American to attack as he fired 51 winners, according to Infosys Stats, en route to taking a 1-0 lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series.The No. 20 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Shelton squandered the first service break of the match after 26 games, but rallied back in the third set to take the lead in another clinical tie-break. Prior to his physical struggles, Monfils enjoyed signiciant success at the net: He won 89 per cent (17/19) points when at the forecourt. Yet his plagued movement eventually forced him to remain stranded at the baseline, where he found it hard to cope with Shelton's booming forehands that pulled him side to side.Shelton faces Lorenzo Sonego in the quarter-finals, where a win will return him his career high of No. 13 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. The Italian earlier overcame American qualifier Learner Tien 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals at a major for the first time. #NextGenATP Tien, who ousted World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the second round, struggled physically throughout the two-hour, 25-minute contest as Sonego’s experience prevailed.“I don't know what to say, it’s just unbelievable, crazy emotions,” said Sonego. “I’m so sad because he had some problems and this is not the right way to win, but I am so happy to reach the quarter-finals.“It’s the first Grand Slam [of the year], I wanted to do my best obviously. I played really well this week and I just want to enjoy every moment on this court.”

News.Az